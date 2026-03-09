India the best white-ball team after T20 World Cup cricket win? Not so fast, says Gautam Gambhir

The cricket world has hailed the Men in Blue’s demolition of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad but head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to say this is India’s white-ball era.

England captain Michael Vaughan labelled them the "best white-ball team by a good distance".

"India are the best T20 team by a good distance .. Plus the best 50 over team by a good distance .. they will take some stopping in white ball cricket. they have taken the game to a different level," wrote Vaughan, adding "but you can get them in Test cricket..."

Not quite, according to the straight-talking head coach Gambhir as he dropped elaborate hints that the 50-over side, which is the only national team that features senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, hasn't got the results to call it the age of white-ball domination by the country.

With three ICC trophies in three successive years (2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup), it was inevitable that someone would ask whether India's white-ball domination was comparable to that of Australia between 1999 and 2007 (they won three successive ODI World Cups).

Gambhir came up with a rather loaded response.

"See, I won't talk about white-ball cricket, because in white-ball cricket, we've lost two out of the last three series in one-day format. If it was an era, we wouldn't have lost two series," Gambhir said with a wry smile.

He didn't take names but it wasn't particularly hard to guess who all played in the series defeats to Australia (away) and New Zealand (home) last year.

While he agreed that the Indian team's record in recent ICC tournaments has been good, but to him "eras" don't matter.

"I don't believe in these eras. You have to turn up every day, whichever match you're playing. When you're playing for your country, you want to win each and every game.

"So, there's no if and but about this – it's not that this is a bilateral, or an ICC trophy, or the World Cup. So, I can't differentiate between bilateral and ICC - because it's the same. Everything exactly remains the same," he asserted after the 96-run win over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

For him wearing the India jersey carries responsibility and no one can take that for granted.

"I think, the people in the dressing room are very privileged who get the opportunity to represent their country. There are thousands of people who want to be in my position. There are millions of kids who want to come in the position of Surya (India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav) and the players in the dressing room," he said.

All hail India

The encomiums, however, have been flowing freely.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar hailed India as "totally deserving and rightful winners", and shared a glimpse of celebrations outside his Mumbai home.

"Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind!

"Not in Mumbai to witness the celebration happening outside my house and all over the country. What an evening it has been. Incredible work, Team India."

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who retired from the format after India's 2024 triumph, hailed the team's character and dominance.

"Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat," Kohli wrote on social media.

ICC chairman Jay Shah congratulated the team for creating history.

"What an incredible finale to the most global and accessible @ICC event ever! Congrats to India, who became the first team to win back-to-back #T20WorldCup titles. Well done to Suryakumar Yadav and the whole squad and staff. Congrats also to @BLACKCAPS for their great campaign," Shah wrote.

Former captain and ex BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the victory reflected the strength of Indian cricket across levels.

"Congratulations India for winning the T20 World Cup... Very powerful side... Got better in the bigger games... Indian cricket in great place. Women's champion, under-19 champion and now the men's T20 champions," Ganguly posted.

Former West Indies captain and current coach Daren Sammy said India had been the team to beat throughout the tournament and stuck to his words.

"Like I said from day one. In order the win the @ICC WC T20 you have to beat India in a knockout match. No team did that. Congrats to @BCCI on their 3rd WT20 title. Hard luck to the @BLACKCAPS (Very Consistent Team)," wrote the head coach of West Indies who were eliminated by India in the Super Eight stage in Kolkata.

Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs wrote: "Convincing win by India, congrats on taking home the spoils."

Indian Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill also joined the chorus of praise.

"So proud of our team. Winning a World Cup for India is the dream and you've made the entire nation proud. Congratulations boys," he wrote.

India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh lauded the team's character in defending the title.

"Defending a WorldCup takes character and this team led by @surya_14kumar played with real intent on the biggest stage!"

Yuvraj also singled out several players for their performances in the final and through the tournament.

"Sanju, across the opportunities showed again why he's a match winner. Ishan was consistent right through and played a solid role in India's run," he wrote, praising Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, while adding that Abhishek Sharma was "outstanding in the final".

Praising pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj wrote: "It was truly special, the tougher the situation the better he got!"

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote: "Total domination well done Team India... super proud of our team," adding that he had posted his congratulatory message in advance "before the network gets busy".

Summing up the triumph, former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra posted: "History repeated. History defeated. History created."

Former India women's captain Jhulan Goswami reflected on the journey.

"What a journey from Wankhede to this! Seeing the team lift the trophy in front of this crowd is pure magic. This group has earned every bit of this glory!"

Congratulations also came from other sporting personalities. Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi wrote: "Winning a World Cup final by almost 100 runs! Happy for India, but anti climatic to watch..."

India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also reacted to the win with a heart and the Indian tricolour emoji.