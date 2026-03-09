Blue Army crush Kiwis in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final; Delhi streets erupt in celebration

1 11 Chants of “India, India” rang through the air. (Pictures by Ribhu Chatterjee)

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 sparked massive celebrations across Delhi–NCR, with jubilant fans thronging streets, waving flags and bursting crackers to mark the triumph.

2 11 Chants of “India, India” rang through the air.

3 11 A little boy hooting from the roof of his brother's car with an Indian flag.

India delivered a commanding performance in the final, posting an imposing 255 before restricting New Zealand to 159 in 19 overs. The contest tilted decisively in India’s favour from the outset as the batting lineup dominated the Kiwi attack. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma set the tone with an explosive start, with Sharma smashing one of the fastest half-centuries of the tournament to lay a strong platform for the middle order.

4 11 Revelry filled the air as the random people danced in joy for India.

5 11 Across Delhi, thousands of supporters poured onto the streets waving the Indian tricolour.

For a brief period, the contest gained momentum during James Neesham’s spell when wickets fell in quick succession, including those of Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav, slowing India’s run rate. But the lower middle order regained control of the innings. Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma delivered crucial late contributions, pushing India to a total of 255.

6 11 The triumph united people of all ages.

7 11 Music echoed from shops and bhangra beats from dhol.

India's bowlers matched their batters. From Axar Patel to Jasprit Bumrah, all shone in pressuring the Kiwis. By the 12th over, India had the upper hand. Sanju Samson earned Player of the Tournament for the 2026 World Cup thanks to his game-changing fifties, while Bumrah took Player of the Match honours for his four wickets.

8 11 Popular songs like Chak De India, Rang De Basanti, and Yeh Mera India played from vehicles as people danced atop cars.

9 11 Cheers of “Vande Mataram" led the capital city to pulse with excitement.

Across Delhi, thousands of supporters poured onto the streets waving the Indian tricolour. Areas such as Connaught Place and India Gate became hubs of celebration. Music echoed from shops and bhangra beats from dhol, children burst firecrackers, and chants of "India," "India" rang through the air.

Popular songs like Chak De India, Rang De Basanti, and Yeh Mera India played from vehicles as people danced atop cars and gathered in large groups. Amid the sound of horns, fireworks, and cheers of “Vande Mataram,” the capital city pulsed with excitement.

10 11 The city streets reflected a spirit of collective pride and camaraderie.

The men in blue crushed the Kiwis, making India the first team to claim the T20 World Cup three times—after Dhoni's 2007 win and Rohit Sharma's in 2024. The final proved India's enduring dominance on the global stage.

11 11 A man with an Indian flag roaring through the streets.

RELATED TOPICS T20 World Cup