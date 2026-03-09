South Africa cricket team stranded in Kolkata receives clarity on departure date

South Africa have finally received clarity regarding their departure from the city.

The Proteas, along with the West Indies, were supposed to depart from Calcutta on Sunday morning and evening in two batches. But the fresh confirmation that came to them said that they would be leaving the city in the early hours of Tuesday via a chartered flight and heading to Johannesburg.

“The Proteas Men’s T20 World Cup squad will travel back to South Africa on Tuesday morning via a charter flight from Kolkata to Johannesburg,” read a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement on Sunday.

However, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Jason Smith, along with the coaching staff, were learnt to have left on Sunday itself for the T20I series in New Zealand, which begins on March 15.

Quite a few of the visiting teams’ departure has been affected owing to closed or limited airspaces in West Asia following the ongoing crisis in the Gulf.

The Windies, stranded since losing their last Super Eight clash against India at Eden Gardens back on March 1, are also likely to leave on Tuesday.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock and David Miller had criticised the ICC for allegedly prioritising England's travel arrangements over South Africa and the Windies. England left Mumbai on Saturday evening, travelling directly to London. "Funny that England gets eliminated after WI & SA and gets on a charter back home tonight (Saturday). While WI & SA still wait for answers in Kolkata," Miller had written on social media.