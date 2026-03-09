‘Bro made Gambhir smile’: Arshdeep Singh gives fans a peek into India’s T20 World Cup win celebrations

How did the Men in Blue celebrate India’s T20 World Cup triumph? Thanks to Arshdeep Singh, we know a little bit.

The Indian cricket team's resident social media star teased head coach Gautam Gambhir to smile more, asked Sanju Samson whether justice had finally been done to him and reasserted the collective belief in "Jassi bhai's" magic.

The young pacer, who gives fans a peek into the fun side of the dressing room and his teammates' lives through his reels, posted clips featuring Gambhir, Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel and captain Suryakumar Yadav.

The one with Arshdeep asking the already smiling head coach to laugh a bit more, had one user cupping in the comments: “Bro made Gambhir smile.”

"Paaji, kade has wi leya karo [brother, you should laugh sometimes]," Arshdeep quipped, quoting from a famous Bollywood comedy film.

"Singh is King," responded Gambhir.

Another one has opener Abhishek asked a light-hearted question about what happened to him in the tournament. To Samson, who scored three consecutive and blazing half centuries to end a period of self doubt, Arshdeep asked: "Paaji, justice mil gaya? [Have you got justice]."

Samson answered with a delirious," Yeah."

Next up was Kishan, who also smashed a half century in the 96-run final win over New Zealand on Sunday. "Ek Bihari [One Bihari]," said Arshdeep. "Sab pe bhaari [trumps everyone]," added Kishan.

To local favourite Axar, who is fondly called Bapu – the same nickname as Mahatma Gandhi – by his teammates, Arshdeep said, "Ek Bapu ne hamein azadi dilayi, ek ne trophy [One Bapu got us freedom, the other got us the trophy]."

And then came the tribute to a Siraj statement on Bumrah's genius that became the stuff of memes. "I believe only in Jassi bhai," said Arshdeep and Siraj almost at the same time.

Bumrah stood in the middle, trying to name the person he believes in but he could not finish the statement.

Skipper Suryakumar said: "Ye kya kar rahe hum log, jaise ke hum World Cup jeet gaye hon [What are we doing, we are behaving as of we have won won the World Cup]."

He then flashed his winner's medal.