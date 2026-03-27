Ruturaj Gaikwad-Sanju Samson pair set to open for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026

The in-form Sanju Samson, along with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, is set to open the innings for Chennai Super Kings in this IPL.

With young Ayush Mhatre also in their ranks and having done well last year at the top of the order, the Super Kings faced a tricky call on selecting their openers for the two-month-long competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Samson's hat-trick of 50-plus scores in India's three must-win games in this year's T20 World Cup against the West Indies, England (semi-final) and New Zealand (final) — which proved pivotal in their winning campaign — assumed greater significance and earned him the right to partner skipper Gaikwad upfront.

"Rutu and Sanju," Gaikwad said at the Captains' Day event in Mumbai on Wednesday, when asked about the Super Kings' prospective opening combination.

Samson and Gaikwad beginning the proceedings means Mhatre will have to bat down the order.

Considering the roaring rhythm in which Samson has been batting lately, marking him as an opener is the best way to maximise his potential and also lets him play his natural game.