Elegant Shubman Gill shows class as debutants Brar and Dubey impress in ODI win

More than India’s victory, it was the two debutants’ performance — Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey — which stood out in the opening ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday.

The rain-delayed start reduced it to a 25-overs-a-side affair but Brar and Dubey impressed with three-wicket hauls once action resumed. Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 102 off 51 balls propelled Afghanistan to 194 but Shubman Gill batted with elegance and composure to help India reach the target with 13 balls remaining.

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The ODI captain looked in fine touch during his 84 not out off 66 balls though he took a little time to settle down. There were the flowing drives and classic pushes which gave the fielders little time to react.

While the likes of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer failed to build on their starts, Gill held on and gave the bowlers no chance. KL Rahul too played a key role in the seven-wicket victory with an unbeaten 39 off 19 balls.

Ishan (34 off 22) looked good in his ODI comeback before being outdone by a Rashid Khan googly. Gill smashed 11 boundaries and two sixes, the majority of his boundaries coming against the spin trio of Rashid, Mohammed Nabi and AM Ghazanfar.

Brar debut

At 6feet 5inches, Brar’s towering height lends him an advantage that few seamers in India boast of. Having opened the bowling with Arshdeep Singh, he worked up good pace and bounce to trouble the batters from the outset.

The pacer removed Ibrahim Zadran with his fifth delivery and then picked up two more to finish with 3/27. His first couple of balls swung away from a full length before he pulled his length back to induce an error from Ibrahim.

Even Ravichandran Ashwin was impressed with his showing — “Damn impressive this from Gurnoor Brar, clearly what the selectors saw in him is on full display,” the former spinner wrote on X.

Left-arm spinner Dubey also picked up three wickets though he was a tad expensive.

It will be about identifying the bowlers in the run-up to the 2027 World Cup and Brar has certainly shown his abilities in his maiden appearance.

Rohit oldest

At 39, Rohit Sharma became the oldest player to represent India in ODIs.

He also completed 16,000 International runs as an opener before being unfortunately run out for 16 following a mix-up with Gill.

He was also hit on the wrist from a rising ball but continued batting.

While Rohit failed to prosper, Gurbaz’s entertaining show gave the spectators a lot to cheer about. The Afghan opener later credited Gautam Gambhir, with whom he shared the dressing room at KKR, for the performance.

“After the Test match, I had a very good conversation with Gautam Gambhir sir (and) that discussion really helped me,” Gurbaz told the broadcaster.

“I worked on those ideas in the nets, and I’m very grateful for the guidance. When the Test match ended, I told him that I wanted to improve my shot selection,” he said.

“He shared some positive ideas and I was able to apply them today. I just tried to play positively and it worked for me.”

Gurbaz said he is always motivated to do well for his country.

“The approach was very simple and easy, just to play positive cricket. We knew it was a 25-over game, but I know my game as well. I just backed myself and played for the team,” he said.

“It was nice to contribute. It’s always nice to do something for your country and make everyone proud. I trust my training and preparation. I work hard, and this innings is the result of that hard work.”