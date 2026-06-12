Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket after 15-year career

New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing down the curtain on a career spanning more than 15 years across all formats.

The decision marks the end of an era in New Zealand cricket, following his earlier retirement from T20 Internationals in 2025.

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"I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time. I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand," Williamson said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket.

"Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms," he added.

The 35-year-old retires as New Zealand’s all-time leading international run-scorer across formats, with 19,346 runs, including more than 9,500 runs in Test cricket, 33 centuries and six double hundreds.

"One of our greatest ever, signing off. Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket effective immediately," the NZC said.

Williamson is currently in England for an ongoing Test series, where New Zealand lost the opening match by 115 runs.