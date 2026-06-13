Rohit Sharma faces test of fitness and survival ahead of 2027 World Cup

India begin their countdown to the 2027 World Cup when they take on Afghanistan in the first of the three ODIs in Dharamsala on Saturday. But the bigger question will revolve around Rohit Sharma.

While Virat Kohli is assured of the No.3 slot in the batting order, Rohit’s fitness will be crucial in deciding whether he will open the innings with Shubman Gill in South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit will be 40 next year and can he survive the test of time when the quadrennial showpiece event takes place? He has just been passed fit following a hamstring injury but his form remains a concern.

The former captain managed 61 runs in the last home series against New Zealand in January and a below par IPL showing — 283 runs in nine innings — has put his place under the scanner.

Should Yashasvi Jaiswal be drafted into the playing XI? Perhaps the Afghanistan series and the ODIs in England will throw light on Rohit’s future.

The ‘Hitman’ hasn’t been his free-flowing self in the last series, much like his exploits in the 2023 World Cup. A more defined role would perhaps help him get into his rhythm.

Rohit, however, hasn’t looked to be in fine nick at nets in Dharamsala. Besides being troubled by Prasidh Krishna’s bounce, Arshdeep Singh’s lateral movement has also left him all at sea during the match-eve practice session.

Afghanistan have won their last four ODIs, and will enter the series confident of pulling off an upset against a side they have never beaten in this format. The return of Rashid Khan will no doubt boost their chances in the first bilateral series between the two teams.

With Kohli ruled out, Ishan Kishan is most likely to step into the No. 3 role after a prolific run in domestic cricket, the IPL and for India in the T20 World Cup in 2026.

The selectors’ are also banking on Nitish Reddy following the uncertainty surrounding Hardik Pandya’s fitness.