Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals after Rs 12 crore pay cut; Kuldeep Yadav joins LSG

Rishabh Pant has taken a substantial pay cut of Rs 12 crore after two underwhelming seasons as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with the wicketkeeper-batter returning to Delhi Capitals in a high-profile trade completed on Tuesday. In exchange, Delhi Capitals' left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will join LSG.

Pant will rejoin the Capitals for Rs 15 crore. LSG had bought him for a record Rs 27 crore — the highest price in IPL history — at the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka had earlier described Pant's acquisition as a long-term investment. However, after two disappointing campaigns, the franchise, with the backing of its Australian coaching group comprising Justin Langer and Tom Moody, decided to part ways with the flamboyant keeper-batter.

Kuldeep, meanwhile, moves to LSG at his existing salary of Rs 13.50 crore.

Pant returns to the franchise for whom he played 111 matches between 2016 and 2024 before entering the auction pool. He also captained Delhi Capitals from 2021 to 2024, leading the side in 43 matches.

His stint with LSG, however, fell well short of expectations, both as captain and batter.

The Super Giants finished seventh in IPL 2025 with six wins and eight defeats, while the 2026 season proved even more disappointing. Under Pant, LSG ended at the bottom of the 10-team table, managing only four wins from 14 matches.

Pant's returns with the bat were equally modest. He scored 269 runs in 14 matches in 2025 and followed it up with 312 runs in IPL 2026, registering just one half-century.

Kuldeep, who claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches for Delhi Capitals after joining them from Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2022, also endured a relatively lean 2026 season.

The spinner picked up only 10 wickets in 14 matches while conceding runs at an economy rate of 10.30.