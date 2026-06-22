Jaiswal axed from England ODIs despite century as Kohli returns to India squad

A day after scoring an unbeaten 110 against Afghanistan in Chennai, Yashasvi Jaiswal found himself dumped from India's ODI squad for the series against England. The three-match ODI series begins at Edgbaston on July 14.

The left-handed opener had registered his second century in ODIs on Saturday, scoring at a strike rate of well over 100. But, with Virat Kohli returning to the side subject to his fitness clearance, there was no place for Jaiswal.

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Rohit Sharma's selection in the squad also underlines that the former captain is still there in the selectors' and the team management's scheme of things. Ishan Kishan too had the runs against the Afghans to earn his place in the side as the second wicketkeeper after first-choice KL Rahul.

Shreyas Iyer's numbers in the format, despite his rich run of form in the IPL, hasn't been great since the New Zealand ODIs earlier this year. Yet, his place remains intact. However, had Kohli not sustained the hamstring injury towards the close of the IPL, Jaiswal wouldn't have been picked for the Afghanistan ODIs either.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a return, while the impressive Gurnoor Brar has been retained, with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana as the other specialist quicks.

Ravindra Jadeja, sustaining a tennis elbow late in the IPL, remains absent, with Washington Sundar retained and Axar Patel returning to the squad. Is it a case of Jadeja being phased out?