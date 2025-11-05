Richa Ghosh credits Amol Muzumdar for role clarity, fearless approach in India Women’s squad

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has already said how everything became “stable and smooth” within the team once Amol Muzumdar took over as the head coach of India Women. Now Richa Ghosh has echoed her skipper, thanking the coach for giving her role clarity.

“Amol Sir made everyone’s role in the team very clear. For me, it was to play fearless cricket, look for the big shots and finish the innings strongly,” Richa, speaking on JioHotstar, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding that Muzumdar’s reassurance to “take time to settle in” gave her the confide­nce, the keeper-batter furth­er said: “My main job was to finish the innings strongly by scoring quickly in the final overs. Whenever I got the cha­nce to bat, my focus was on applying the finishing touches.

“I aimed to maintain a high strike-rate and put pressure on the opposition.

Scoring those extra runs reduces the pressure on our team,” she said.

EB salute

The 22-year-old from Siliguri and Deepti Sharma — the Player of the Tournament — will be felicitated by the East Bengal Club, on a date as per the World Cup-winning players’ availability.