Siddle trusts Marsh to make Cup impact: Australia T20 captain's IPL experience a key factor

Former pacer Peter Siddle feels Australia’s batting group, led by captain Mitchell Marsh, needs to shoulder bigger responsibility for a successful T20 World Cup campaign.

Australia’s bowling has been a tad weakened by the absence of the talismanic Pat Cummins, who’s yet to recover fully from a back injury, while Josh Hazlewood, the other senior pacer, is also likely to miss the first half of the World Cup. Hazlewood is continuing his rehabilitation after a hamstring strain and an Achilles injury had sidelined him from the Ashes as well.

With not too much of experience in the rest of the bowling group, the task for Marsh and the other batsmen gets somewhat doubled if Australia are to go the distance in this T20 showpiece. However, it also provides an opportunity for Marsh, who has been more of a batter all-rounder in recent times, to grow in the leadership role, Siddle believes.

“I think Mitch will do well, Obviously, he has played a lot in the IPL and spent a

lot of time over here. He’s had a lot of success as well and, given his experience,

his performance will matter for Australia.

“So, the team needs him to have a lot of success with the bat and lead from the front,” Siddle, who played 67 Tests, 20 ODIs and two T20Is, said, speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing World Legends Pro T20 League in Goa, where he’s turning out for Maharashtra Tycoons.

“So yeah, hopefully, it can be a good series for him and they go well. But again, it’s always tough conditions coming over here in India and some of the competition is going to be really strong. So, fingers crossed, they go up.”

With Mitchell Starc having retired from T20Is, Cummins’ absence does serve as a blow to Australia, Siddle agreed. “Their absence is massive. Australia will miss that experience, which is the biggest loss. I guess we’re going to have guys who have played enough T20 cricket, but not so much internationally. So, that way, it’s a huge loss,” the 41-year-old said.

“Given their (Cummins and Starc) success, especially in the IPL, which is the strongest (T20) competition going around, not having them means you lose their experience. It’s going to put a lot on other people’s shoulders.

“I think guys like Adam Zampa and (pacer) Nathan Ellis, if he gets fit and comes over, will have a big role to play. But yes, some young guy might turn up as well.”

Siddle picked debutants Italy as a “surprise package” for this World Cup. “They have a few guys from Australia and a couple from England whom I’ve played against and know quite well.”