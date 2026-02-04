Bonhomie in dugout: UAE T20 WC support staff blends India-Pakistan expertise

The presence of Indians and Pakistanis in the same side has been a common affair in multi-team events. In this T20 World Cup, one from each country will be a part of the UAE support staff to formulate strategies for their players.

In Team UAE, head coach Lalchand Rajput will be aided by former Pakistan seamer all-rounder Yasir Arafat, who has joined the squad recently as fast bowling coach.

The strained relationship between the countries has had no impact in the running of the team’s affairs, as emphasised by Rajput, a former right-handed batsman who represented India in two Tests and four ODIs.

“There are absolutely no differences in our team. It’s a well-gelled, well-knit side, which plays as a unit.

“We are all here for one goal, which is to try and make the UAE team successful. No matter what takes place outside, differences have no place in this team, and that’s why I, and the rest, are here,” Rajput, who is coaching the UAE side for close to two years,

told The Telegraph ahead of the team’s warm-up game against Nepal in Chennai

on Tuesday.

“That UAE badge is all that matters because that’s the ultimate honour. Before that, everything else takes a backseat. And we’re all quite clear about it,” Rajput said.

Rajput was the manager of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led young Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, beating Pakistan in the final by five runs. Arafat, who played three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is, had also featured in that final,

going for 19 off his two overs without taking a wicket. He also scored 15 off 11 balls

with the bat.