PCB chief takes notice of reduced match fees for players in National T20 Championship

The domestic department's decision left cricket fans and critics wondering whether the board was facing any financial crunch

PTI Published 13.03.25, 04:05 PM
Mohsin Naqvi.

Mohsin Naqvi. PTI picture.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has issued orders to review the decision to reduce match fees of players and reserves selected to play in the National T20 Championship.

The decision to reduce match fees of players as decided by the PCB's domestic department led to hue and cry in the cricket circles.

The domestic department's decision left cricket fans and critics wondering whether the board was facing any financial crunch.

Pakistan's domestic cricket schedule and structure has been under discussion this season after the board also abruptly stopped the National Under-19 Championship after just one day's play.

The decision was taken on the orders of Naqvi after complaints of selection of over-age players and other issues.

Interestingly, the National junior, seen as the best platform for new talent, has still not been held this season.

There have also been reports of the domestic department cutting facilities for players in domestic cricket like termination of contracts and lowering hotel and travelling standards.

PCB sources claim that the expense cuts have been executed because of the increased domestic cricket events this season which were earlier not included in the budget.

