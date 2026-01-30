MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two Wow Momo staff arrested for ‘negligence’ in Kolkata warehouse fire, death toll still unclear

In a statement released on Wednesday, the fast-food chain had claimed two of its employees and one security personnel from an agency had perished in the fire

Our Bureau Published 30.01.26, 12:45 PM
Fire brigade personnel douse a fire at a warehouse, in Kolkata, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

Fire brigade personnel douse a fire at a warehouse, in Kolkata, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. PTI Photo

Two Wow! Momo employees were arrested on Friday in connection with the warehouse fire in Kolkata on Monday that killed a number of people with the real death toll still unclear.

The Narendrapur police detained the fast-food chain warehouse’s manager Raja Chakraborty and deputy manager Manoranjan Sheet for alleged negligence.

The cops had earlier arrested Gangadhar Das, the owner of the warehouse adjacent to the Wow! Momo facility from where the fire is suspected to have originated.

The fire broke out on the early morning of January 26 at two warehouses in Nazirabad, off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

The blaze is suspected to have broken out at Das’s warehouse. It soon spread to the adjacent one, engulfing most of the stuff stored inside as well as the employees stuck inside.

There have been allegations that the people inside were locked out.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Wow! Momo had claimed two of its employees and one security personnel from an agency had perished in the fire.

The cops have not yet been able to ascertain the exact number of people who died in the fire.

Till Thursday, the police had recovered around 25 body parts which have been sent for post-mortem. DNA tests will be run on the remains with the families who have filled missing-person complaints with the police.

Many of those working at the warehouses were from Pingla, Moyna, Nandakumar, Sutahata and Tamluk in East Midnapore.

At least 25 people are reported to be missing.

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly and Nandigram MLA, will lead a protest march at Anandapur’s Nazairabad where the warehouses are located.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has started demolition of the mangled iron structures still standing at the site of the fire.

Fire Accident
