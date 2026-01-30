Alia Bhatt teams up with sister Shaheen to produce Prime Video film ‘Don’t Be Shy’

Actress Alia Bhatt has teamed up with sister Shaheen Bhatt to produce an upcoming Prime Video film titled Don’t Be Shy, the streamer announced on Friday.

“Is kahaani mein sab kuch hai. Romance hai. Heartbreak hai. Gaane hai. Girls, boys, aur ek turtle bhi! #DontBeShy A story you grow up with,” Prime Video India wrote alongside a video featuring Alia and Shaheen on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quirky video features Alia as a producer inviting the audience into her world, taking them through the process of selecting a script for the upcoming film with Shaheen as they embark on the journey together.

It shows the two sisters finally selecting the script for Don’t Be Shy after feeling tired of reading the ones for certain action films. Revealing the reason behind choosing the film, Alia said, “It has everything. Romance, heartbreak, boys, girls, heartbreak and songs.”

Soon after the announcement, Alia and Shaheen’s mother Soni Razdan commented, “Arre fantastic! Well done you.”

Produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, Don’t Be Shy is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji.

The cast of the film is yet to be revealed. However, the names of the lead characters — Shy, Dhruv, Tara and Mayank — were unveiled in the announcement video.

As per media reports, the film follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who believes she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn and begins to spiral out of her control.

Alia turned a producer in 2022 with the Netflix film Darlings, which starred the actress alongside Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah.