Shivam Dube’s late cricket start fuels rise as India gain fearless T20 match winner

For an aspiring cricketer to begin rigorous training only at the age of 17, the task becomes challenging. But Shivam Dube was up for it, focusing on the game with all seriousness for the past 15 years or so.

To be fair to the 32-year-old all-rounder, he certainly has had success in establishing himself in the T20 format since beginning his international journey in November 2019.

Now, he is beginning to prove that his role is not just about arriving at the crease as a lower middle-order batter and throwing his bat around for a breezy 20 or 30-odd. The left-hander’s performance in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday showcased his ability as a stroke-maker and obviously, his fearlessness.

No wonder his ability to counterattack even in tough situations bodes well for the defending champions going into the T20 World Cup, beginning next week.

Regular game time has also bettered Dube’s mindset and made him smarter, which he has emphasised. But working on a few aspects of his technique with personal

coach Satish Samant and practising short-pitched stuff at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) indoor facilities in Mumbai also improved his game.

“From the time he was 17, he started training under my supervision. Before that, he wasn’t into the game for four years,” Mumbai-based Samant recalled.

“Once he started playing full-fledged cricket, he worked very hard to make it to the international stage. His early days weren’t easy, but in mid-2022, he worked on making minor tweaks in his technique, especially his shoulder-positioning and back-lift.

“Earlier, his bat used to come down from the fine-leg region, curbing his on-side play. But now, it comes down from between the keeper and first slip, and you can see the results.

“Besides, facing 140kmph deliveries hurled from bowling machines at the BKC has helped him tackle the short ball better,” Samant explained.