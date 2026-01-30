From silver train set to Pashmina shawl: Gifts Indian leaders gave to US counterparts

The US State Department has released a compilation detailing gifts presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian government officials to US leaders, including former President Joe Biden.

The list was submitted by the Office of the Chief of Protocol, Department of State, as part of a comprehensive record of “gifts received from foreign government sources”.

“The Office of the Chief of Protocol, Department of State, submits the following comprehensive listing of the statements which, as required by law, federal employees filed with their employing agencies during calendar year 2024 concerning gifts received from foreign government sources.

The compilation includes reports of both tangible gifts and gifts of travel or travel expenses of more than minimal value...For calendar year 2024 (January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024), minimal value is USD 480.00,” it said.

Among the items listed is a “Wood Chest, Scarf, Saffron with Jar, Wood Box for Tea” gifted by Modi to Biden on September 10, 2023, with an estimated value of USD 562.

According to the records, the chest, scarf, jar and box were transferred to the US National Archives (NARA), while the perishable items—saffron and tea—were “disposed of pursuant” to United States Secret Service policies.

Biden had travelled to New Delhi in September 2023 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit hosted by India.

The compilation also notes that Modi presented Biden with a “Sterling Silver Metal Train Set” on July 16, 2024, valued at an estimated USD 7,750. This item was transferred to the National Archives.

Another entry shows that former First Lady Jill Biden received a “Pashmina Shawl” from Modi on October 21, 2024. The shawl, estimated to be worth USD 2,969, was also transferred to the National Archives.

The listing further mentions a gift from National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to then Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jacob Sullivan.

“Kashmir Pashmina Scarf with Box. Rec'd—8/23/2024. Est. Value—USD 599.00. Disposition—Transferred to GSA,” the records state.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris received a “Lord Krishna Raas Leela Silver Box” from Modi on October 18, 2024. The gift was valued at USD 1,330 and transferred to NARA. Harris’ husband, former Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, also received cufflinks from Modi on the same date, estimated at USD 585.65, which were transferred to the National Archives.

Separately, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gifted a “Shiva Nataraja Bronze Statue” to then US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. “Rec'd—11/24/2022. Est. Value—USD 3,700.00. Disposition—Pending Transfer to GSA,” the document said.

Under a section titled “Circumstances justifying acceptance” of the gifts, the report states that “Non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and US.”