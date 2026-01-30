US indicts Indian citizen for human smuggling across Canada border

A 22-year-old Indian citizen has been indicted in the United States for his alleged involvement in a scheme to smuggle Indian nationals from Canada into the country across the northern border.

The accused, identified as Shivam, whose last name is not known, faces one count of conspiracy to illegally bring aliens into the United States and four counts of illegally bringing aliens into the country for private financial gain.

ADVERTISEMENT

A federal grand jury in the Northern District of New York returned the indictment on Wednesday, charging Shivam for his role in the operation.

Court documents allege that Shivam directed smuggling activities between January and June 2025, coordinating the unlawful movement of individuals across the US-Canada border into Clinton County, New York.

In January 2025, US Border Patrol agents attempted to stop two vehicles traveling together near the border. Both vehicles reportedly accelerated to evade the agents, leading to a pursuit.

One of the vehicles veered off the road and became immobilized, while the second was later stopped in Mooers, New York. Authorities found a total of 12 undocumented persons inside the two vehicles.

According to the Justice Department, WhatsApp messages exchanged between one of the drivers and a phone number linked to Shivam allegedly showed coordination of smuggling illegal persons into the US from Canada on multiple occasions in and prior to January 2025. The messages included exchanges of proof of life photographs and directions to safe houses in upstate New York, the department said in a statement.

If convicted, Shivam could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count. A conviction on all four counts of illegally bringing people into the United States carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 15 years. Shivam was initially charged by criminal complaint in June last year with one count of conspiracy to transport individuals illegally.