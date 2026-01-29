MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mumbai players wear masks as pollution disrupts Ranji Trophy tie against Delhi

Construction dust near MCA-BKC Ground worsens air as AQI stays in ‘unhealthy’ zone

PTI Published 29.01.26, 07:35 PM
Sarfaraz Khan wore mask during Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai vs Delhi

Home team Mumbai’s players were on Thursday forced to put on face masks to protect themselves from pollution caused by construction on the first day of their Ranji Trophy tie against Delhi.

India and Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, his younger brother Musheer Khan and spinner Himanshu Singh were seen wearing face masks during the third session’s play here at the MCA-BKC Ground.

The AQI (air quality index) on Thursday hovered around 160 with the conditions being “unhealthy”, as the players fought it out on the field.

While pollution levels have remained high in the city, it is not common among players to wear face masks while playing.

But a building construction site right next to the MCA-BKC Ground clearly aggravated the situation on Thursday afternoon.

For about half-an-hour or so, the three Mumbai players wore face masks while fielding but got rid of them later on.

“There wasn’t any banter (about it), but new (building) construction work is being carried out here and because of that the players were feeling the pollution and having issues in breathing, so they put those on,” said Mumbai pacer Mohit Avasthi when asked about the players wearing masks.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

