Bengal aim to finish Ranji group on top as Shami rest call looms before quarters

Bengal’s Ranji Trophy campaign has been smoother compared to the disappointments they endured on the white-ball leg of the ongoing domestic season. After a mediocre showing over the last couple of seasons, Bengal have got most things right to move beyond the group stage of the competition and earn themselves a place in the quarter-finals.

Their task in the group phase, though, remains unfinished, as they still have a game left against Haryana at Lahli, beginning on Thursday. Already in the last-eight, Bengal still need to ensure avoiding a defeat against Haryana, as that only would confirm them as group toppers.

So, the Haryana game has a bit of significance, as Bengal would certainly wish to go into their quarter-final clash on a high note. Besides, momentum is a big factor before the knockout stage.

Having done most things correctly so far, they would take caution against any

sloppiness that may go on to hurt their rhythm. Maintaining that discipline is key in these periods, a message head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran must have passed on to the rest of the group.

3 spinners in final XI

People who matter the most at present in Indian cricket may not have Mohammed Shami in their good books. They may still doubt his fitness or feel he has slowed down a little, but the senior pacer’s presence has been vital to Bengal making the quarters this season.

One may still argue the quality of opponents Bengal have faced this season, but for a 35-year-old to pick up 27 wickets from nine bowling innings, with two fifers, is no mean feat. Without Shami’s efforts, the going obviously would have been much harder for Bengal.

For sure, Bengal will need Shami at his freshest and sharpest in the quarter-finals, where their opponents could be any one among Andhra, Jharkhand and Vidarbha. Shami thus could be rested from the Haryana clash, keeping his workload in mind.

A final decision on the matter will be taken before the toss on Thursday.

If Shami doesn’t play, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar are likely to be Bengal’s pace duo, as their final XI is set to feature three spinners, given the spin-friendly conditions in Lahli. Alongside Shahbaz Ahmed and offie Rahul Prasad, Rohit Yadav could be handed a first-class debut.