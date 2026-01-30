V Srinivasan, husband of IOA President and Rajya Sabha MP P.T. Usha, dies after sudden collapse

V Srinivasan, the husband of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and Rajya Sabha MP P T Usha, passed away in the early hours of Friday, family sources said. He was 67.

According to the sources, Srinivasan collapsed at his residence early in the morning. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Usha to offer his condolences following the demise of her husband, officials said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju wrote X: "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri V. Srinivasan ji, husband of Rajya Sabha MP & President of the Indian Olympic Association, P T Usha ji. My heartfelt condolences to Usha ji & the bereaved family. Prayers for strength in this difficult time. "

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri V. Srinivasan ji, husband of Rajya Sabha MP & President of the Indian Olympic Association, @PTUshaOfficial ji.

My heartfelt condolences to Usha ji & the bereaved family. Prayers for strength in this difficult time.



ॐ… pic.twitter.com/JW5O8362Gg — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 30, 2026

A former central government employee, Srinivasan remained a constant presence alongside Usha during her distinguished sporting career as well as her later political journey. He was widely seen as a key source of strength and support behind many of her professional achievements.

Srinivasan is survived by his wife and their son, Ujjwal.