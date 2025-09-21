Pakistan's Pycroft pangs stir suspense ahead of India clash in Asia Cup

Pakistan on Saturday cancelled their scheduled news conference on the eve of their Asia Cup Super Four clash against India in Dubai.

The team didn’t cite any specific reason behind the move, but it is widely believed that the ICC’s likely move to appoint Andy Pycroft as the match referee for Sunday’s crucial match could have prompted the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The list of match officials for Sunday hasn’t been made public but indications are that Pycroft will again sit in the match referee’s chair despite Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s requests to strike him off the roster.

Richie Richardson is the other match referee in the Asia Cup.

Will it prompt the PCB to stage another boycott drama? It is understood that the rift between the PCB and the ICC was far from being settled even as Salman Agha’s men went ahead and played the game against the UAE on Wednesday.

Pakistan had refused to hold a news conference before their game against the UAE after Pycroft was cleared by the ICC of any wrongdoing in the handshake controversy involving the Indian and Pakistani players last Sunday.

The ICC had strongly objected to the PCB’s claim that Pycroft had apologised for his role in the September 14 match in a meeting with the Pakistan team management. The PCB put out a short video of it, with no audio, but that in turn angered the ICC, which sent out a strongly-worded e-mail, saying they (Pakistan) had breached protocol by filming without consent in the Players and Match Officials Area.

PCB denied committing any breach but ICC contended that their media manager had no business carrying his cellphone into the restricted area.

Will the Indians refuse to shake hands with the Pakistani players again on Sunday?