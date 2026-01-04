Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit triggers Bangladesh push to move T20 World Cup matches out of India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been directed by the country’s sports ministry to approach the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup league matches out of India, citing concerns over player safety.

The move follows the release of Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Mustafizur, who was picked up by Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 9.20 crore after a bidding war at last month’s auctions in Abu Dhabi, was released after the BCCI issued a diktat.

While BCB president and former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam Bulbul chose not to speak publicly after an emergency board meeting, the message from the government was clear.

Government adviser Asif Nazrul said he has instructed the board to write to the ICC, headed by Jay Shah, and seek relocation of Bangladesh’s four league games, three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai, to Sri Lanka.

“As the adviser in charge of the Ministry of Sports, I have instructed the Cricket Control Board to put the entire matter in writing and explain it to the ICC,” Nazrul wrote in Bengali on his Facebook page.

“The board must make it clear that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, cannot play in India, then the Bangladesh national team cannot feel safe travelling to India to play the World Cup.

“I have also directed the board to formally request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka instead,” he further wrote.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9 and England on February 14 in Kolkata, before their final league match against Nepal on February 17 in Mumbai.

The BCCI, however, has played down the possibility of any such change. A senior board source said shifting venues at this stage would be nearly impossible.

“You can't just change games at someone's whims and fancies. It is a logistical nightmare. Think about opposition teams. Their air tickets, hotels are booked.

“Also on all days there are three games each which means one game is in Sri Lanka. There is broadcast crew. So it will be easier said than done,” the source said.

Pakistan, India’s arch-rival, is already playing its World Cup matches in Sri Lanka under an arrangement finalised months ago.

The cricketing standoff comes against the backdrop of strained political ties between India and Bangladesh after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted and fled to India in August last year following anti-government protests.

Hasina was later sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal over her alleged role in a deadly crackdown during the agitation in which several students were killed. Reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh after her ouster have added to the tension.

While the BCCI did not directly link Mustafizur’s release to the political situation, it indicated that the decision was influenced by the overall developments in the region.

Nazrul also raised the possibility of suspending the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh, signalling a sharper response from Dhaka.

“I have requested the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh is also suspended.

“Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of servitude are over,” he said.

Inside the BCB, there is surprise over how quickly matters escalated, especially after India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka.

“The BCB announced the schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh because there was a sense of positivity but now we need to get an official confirmation from the Indian board as to why Mustafizur's contract was cancelled,” a BCB source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

“Till now BCCI hasn't communicated anything to BCB officially. Only after official communication will BCB decide further course of action,” the source said.