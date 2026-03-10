MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Election Commission asks Bengal govt for list of police on duty during 2021 post-poll violence

A full bench of the EC held a meeting with the state Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday, and sought all information from the state police regarding officers on duty during the violence five years ago

PTI Published 10.03.26, 11:33 PM
Bengal 2021 post-poll violence probe

Representational image File picture

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to provide a list of police officers, including station officers and their senior officials, who were on duty during the post-poll violence in 2021, officials said.

A full bench of the EC held a meeting with the state Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday, and sought all information from the state police regarding officers on duty during the violence five years ago.

According to officials, the Commission also inquired whether any departmental inquiry had been conducted against officers accused of wrongdoing during the 2021 post-poll violence.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the other members of the EC reportedly sought detailed reports from the DGP on the matter during the meeting.

The move comes amid continuing scrutiny over the handling of law and order by police during the post-poll unrest in the state.

