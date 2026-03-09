Suryakumar Yadav brings T20 World Cup trophy to Adalaj Stepwell, draws large crowds

A festive scene played out at Adalaj Stepwell near Gandhinagar on Monday as India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav arrived with the World Cup trophy for a photoshoot.

Fans gathered in large numbers around the monument and along nearby streets. As Yadav entered the complex with the trophy, the crowd broke into chants of "India… India."

Many supporters climbed terraces and boundary walls to catch a glimpse of the captain. Security personnel were stationed across the complex as the crowd grew through the morning.

Officials said the visit to Adalaj ni Vav was part of a promotional photoshoot with the Indian captain and the T20 World Cup trophy. Similar shoots have taken place at the stepwell earlier as well.

India won their second straight T20 World Cup title on Sunday, beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Inside the stepwell complex, Yadav posed with the trophy while fans cheered and waved from different levels of the structure.

Located around 18 kilometres from Ahmedabad, Adalaj Stepwell is among Gujarat’s well-known heritage sites. It was built in 1499 by Queen Rudabai, the wife of Vaghela ruler Rana Veer Singh.

The five-storey structure reflects a blend of Hindu and Islamic architectural styles. In earlier times, the octagonal stepwell served as a water source and a resting place for travellers.

Today, its carved pillars, galleries and sculpted walls attract visitors from across India and abroad.