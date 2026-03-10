Aluminium prices surge amid Iran war, but Indian producers face long-term challenges

International aluminium prices have surged past 3,400 dollars per tonne amid fears of supply disruptions from the West Asia crisis, offering short-term gains to Indian primary producers but posing long-term challenges through rising input costs, the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) said on Tuesday.

Some of the aluminium smelters based in the Middle East viz. Alba has declared force majeure and temporarily halted shipments, while the Qatalum smelter in Qatar has declared a restricted shutdown.

The region accounts for nearly 8-9 per cent of global aluminium production, a senior official of FIMI said.

For India, the price rise is positive in the short-term for primary producers, the official said, but cautioned that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have sharply increased freight costs, affecting imports of key raw material Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) and elevating production costs for domestic smelters.

Once the current tension eases, the prices are bound to soften.

Companies like Nalco, Hindalco and Vedanta, which produce over 4 million tonnes of aluminium annually, rely heavily on CPC imports from the US and the Middle East, exposing them to supply chain vulnerabilities.

FIMI warned that if the crisis persists alongside high aluminium prices, it could curb domestic demand in downstream sectors such as infrastructure, power, consumer durables and automobiles, where aluminium consumption is projected to rise 8-10 per cent yearly under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The industry body called for government measures like diversifying import sources and a reduction in import duties on raw materials under ongoing geopolitical tensions, the official added.

Vedanta is investing nearly Rs 10,000 crore to expand its aluminium business, including value-added capacity at Jharsuguda in Odisha, expansion at the Balco smelter in Chhattisgarh and ongoing capacity expansion at Lanjigarh.

Nalco has lined up an investment of Rs 30,000 crore to set up a new aluminium smelter and a coal-based power plant over the next five years. Out of this, Rs 18,000 crore has been earmarked for the smelter, and Rs 12,000 crore will be spent on the thermal power plant.