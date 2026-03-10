1,270 killed in Iran, 486 in Lebanon as war deaths mount across Middle East

Hundreds of people have been killed across the Middle East since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, with Gulf states that host U.S. military bases and personnel as well as Lebanon quickly drawn into the conflict.

Here are the death tolls from the war as reported by countries as of March 10, more than a week after it began. Reuters has not independently verified these deaths.

Iran

At least 1,270 people have been killed, according to state media reports, including 40 people who were killed on Monday in an Israeli strike on a residential area in Tehran. It was unclear if the overall death toll included Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military casualties.

1 5 Site of a destroyed building at a school where several people were killed in a reported strike in Minab. Reuters, AP/PTI pictures

The Iranian army has said that at least 104 people were killed after a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast last week. Those deaths were not included in the toll given by the Red Crescent.

Lebanon

2 5 Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 10, 2026.

At least 486 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

Iraq

3 5 Members from the Popular Mobilization Forces attend the funeral of fighters from Kataib Imam Ali, who were killed in a U.S. airstrike in Kirkuk province north of Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

At least 15 people have been killed, according to Iraqi police and health officials. One commander from Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed factions, was killed in an airstrike on his vehicle on March 5, police sources told Reuters.

Israel

The military said two soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, the first fatalities among its troops since hostilities with Hezbollah resumed last week after the group attacked Israel in support of Iran.

Eleven civilians have been killed, including nine people in an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1, according to Israel's ambulance service Magen David Adom.

United States

4 5 A US Army carry team places the transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington at Dover Air Force Base. He was the seventh US service member to die in combat during the Iran war

Seven service members have been killed in action during operations against Iran, the U.S. military said.

Syria

Four people were killed when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on February 28, state news agency SANA said.

UAE

Six people have been killed in Iranian attacks, according to the UAE's defense ministry.

Saudi Arabia

Two people were killed when a projectile fell on a residential location in Al-Kharj city, southeast of the capital Riyadh.

Bahrain

Two people were killed in two separate Iranian attacks, with the most recent hitting a residential building in the capital Manama, according to the interior ministry.

Kuwait

5 5 Community members gather during a candlelight vigil for Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who died when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, during the Iran Israel U.S. war, at Drake University

Two people, including a child, have been killed in Iranian attacks on the country, according to Kuwait's health ministry. Two interior ministry officers and two army soldiers were also killed on duty, the army said.

Oman

One person was killed after a projectile hit the Marshall Islands–flagged product tanker MKD VYOM off the coast of Muscat.