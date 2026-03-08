US, Israel launch most intense strikes on Iran as war drags beyond Day 11, Tehran retaliates

The United States and Israel launched their most intense wave of attacks yet against Iran on Tuesday as the war entered its 11th day, while President Donald Trump signalled the conflict could end “very soon” even as fighting continued across the region.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said American forces were carrying out the “most intense day of strikes” inside Iran so far in the campaign, targeting military infrastructure and missile capabilities as Washington and its allies sought to weaken Tehran’s ability to retaliate.

1 6 Displaced people in Beirut, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. (Pictures from Reuters, AP)

The stepped-up assault came amid continued Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israel and other regional targets, widening fears that the conflict could engulf more of the Middle East and disrupt global energy supplies.

2 6 People walk to take cover in a shelter after Iran sent a barrage of missiles towards Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 10

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Israel was not seeking an “endless war” but would continue operations until the threat from Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities was removed. He added that Israel would coordinate with Washington on the timing and conditions for ending the conflict.

3 6 People walk to take cover in a shelter after Iran sent a barrage of missiles towards Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tel Aviv. Reuters, AP/PTI pictures

Iran has vowed to resist the assault and warned it could escalate attacks across the region. Iranian officials have threatened to block oil exports from the Gulf if strikes continue, raising concerns about the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

Energy markets remained volatile as traders reacted to the possibility of supply disruptions. Analysts warned that any closure of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger one of the most severe oil shocks in decades.

4 6 Gas prices are displayed at an Exxon station near a U.S. flag, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Washington, D.C.

The fighting has also spread beyond Iran and Israel, with clashes reported in Lebanon involving Iran-backed Hezbollah and rising tensions across Gulf states hosting US military facilities.

Casualties have mounted across the region since the conflict began. Iranian officials say hundreds have been killed in the country, while deaths have also been reported in Lebanon and Israel, along with several US service members.

5 6 A person walks past a banner depicting Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in Tehran

Despite the escalation, Trump hinted that a resolution might be approaching, telling reporters the war could end “very soon,” though he cautioned that it would not be over within the week.

Diplomatic efforts have continued behind the scenes, with Western and regional leaders holding urgent consultations to prevent the conflict from spiralling further. Germany’s foreign minister, visiting Israel, said there remained openness to a diplomatic solution, though Iran had so far rejected conditions related to curbing its military programmes and regional influence.

6 6 Rescuers work in the rubble of residential buildings after air strikes, in the Resalat neighborhood, in Tehran, Iran

With both sides intensifying military operations and neither showing signs of backing down, analysts say the coming days could prove decisive in determining whether the conflict escalates further or moves toward a negotiated end.