BCCI announces Rs 131 crore cash reward for Suryakumar Yadav's team after ICC Men's T20 World Cup title

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the Indian team after its historic triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where it became the first side to successfully defend the title.

The reward will be shared among the 15-member squad, coaching staff and other support personnel. According to sources, the players are expected to receive the lion’s share of the amount, while the distribution for the support staff will be decided based on hierarchy.

The total reward is Rs 6 crore higher than the Rs 125 crore awarded to Rohit Sharma’s team following its T20 World Cup victory in 2024.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

India clinched the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, thereby successfully defending the title.

With the win, India became the first team in the tournament’s history to retain the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and also the first to lift the trophy three times, further cementing its status as one of the most successful sides in the format.