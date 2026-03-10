‘Tehran’ to ‘The Spy’: 5 films and series that explored the Israel-Iran conflict

The long-standing tensions between Israel and Iran have often found a place in popular culture, inspiring filmmakers and showrunners to explore espionage, covert missions and devastating wars.

At present, a war involving Israel, the United States, and Iran is in its tenth day, following a joint US-Israeli strike on February 28 that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The conflict has since expanded into a regional war involving multiple Gulf nations and proxy groups.

From high-stakes spy thrillers to documentaries depicting the complicated regional past, several films and series have offered glimpses of the battles, political tensions and humanitarian stories amid the rivalry.

Here are some titles that touch upon the Israel-Iran conflict and its brutal impact.

‘Tehran’

This Israeli spy thriller follows Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad hacker sent on a covert mission inside Tehran to sabotage Iran’s nuclear programme. When the operation goes wrong, she finds herself stranded in hostile territory while pursued by Iranian intelligence.

Release date: September 24, 2020

Where to watch: Apple TV

‘It Was Just an Accident’

A winner at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, this Jafar Panahi-directed film details life as a political prisoner in Iran. Shot secretly in Iran, the film focusses on a former political prisoner who believes he has identified his torturer, exploring themes of state violence and the cycle of revenge.

Release date: October 1, 2025

Where to watch: MUBI

‘The Spy’

Based on the true story of Mossad agent Eli Cohen, this Netflix miniseries chronicles his undercover mission in Syria during the 1960s. Played by Sacha Baron Cohen, the spy infiltrates the country’s political elite while secretly passing intelligence to Israel. Although set decades earlier, the series explores the intelligence operations that have shaped the region’s geopolitics.

Release date: September 6, 2019

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Fauda’

This gritty Israeli drama revolves around Doron, an Israeli soldier, who comes out of retirement and goes undercover to hunt down a deadly terrorist he thought he had eliminated. While primarily focused on Israel-Palestine tensions, its portrayal of intelligence operations explores the security landscape in the Middle East.

Release date: February 15, 2015

Where to watch: Netflix

‘The Red Sea Diving Resort’

Starring Chris Evans, this historical thriller recounts a real Mossad mission to rescue Ethiopian Jewish refugees from Sudan in the early 1980s. Agents set up a fake tourist resort as a cover to secretly evacuate thousands of people. The film highlights the covert operations and logistical risks associated with Israeli intelligence missions abroad.

Release date: July 28, 2019

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Spy Ops’

This Netflix documentary series features former intelligence officers recounting some of the world’s most secretive espionage missions. Among the topics explored are covert operations tied to the shadow conflict between Iran and Israel. With the help of interviews and reconstructions, the show offers insight into how modern intelligence agencies operate behind the scenes.

Release date: September 8, 2023

Where to watch: Netflix