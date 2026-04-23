MS Dhoni nears return ahead of CSK vs MI in IPL 2026, fitness call on match day

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has recovered from a calf strain which has kept him out of IPL 2026 but there’s still no word from the franchise on his return.

Chennai Super Kings meet Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Thursday evening.

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Dhoni, the former CSK captain, accompanied the team to the Wankhede and had batting practice besides going through a wicketkeeping session on Tuesday and Wednesday. He looked in good touch and didn’t show any trouble while moving or running.

Bowling coach Eric Simmons confirmed on the eve of the match that while the medical team will assess Dhoni’s fitness on match-day, the final call lies with the player.

“A decision on him (Dhoni) will be taken tomorrow by him and the medical staff, if he is absolutely ready to go,” Simmons said.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also didn’t reveal Dhoni’s return date, but confirmed that the five-time IPL winner will be back in action soon.

“We were playing a practice match which is where he snapped his calf. He wasn’t been able to run as comfortably as he would like to due to the injury. Since then, it’s been all about taking time on his recovery. He is getting there slowly. Maybe, he might feature in the next game or the one after that. He will back one day definitely,” Gaikwad said at an event.

The Super Kings have won only two out of their six fixtures so far, losing their last match to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. They are placed in eighth spot on the points table and Dhoni’s presence will be of huge importance in lifting the spirits of a side that has been plagued by injuries.

The latest to be ruled out is Ayush Mhatre.

Spencer Johnson has joined the team and will be in the starting XI, confirmed Simmons. Urvil Patel for Mhatre, Dhoni in place of Matt Short and Johnson for Mukesh Choudhary could be some of the changes for Thursday’s game.