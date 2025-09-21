Mithun Manhas ahead in race for BCCI chief, Raghuram Bhat likely to be vice-president

Mithun Manhas is likely to be the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) while former India left-arm spinner Raghuram Bhat will be the vice-president.

The duo were locked in a close fight with former captain Sourav Ganguly during deliberations at a meeting at the residence of an influential minister in the Narendra

Modi cabinet in New Delhi on Saturday evening.

The AGM is on September 28 and the deadline for filing nominations is 4pm Sunday. The nominations will be scrutinised the following day.

Bhat played two Test matches and is currently the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. Sourav had been the BCCI chief from October 2019-22 before being replaced by Roger Binny. Mithun, who is representing Jammu & Kashmir at the AGM, played 157 first-class matches for Delhi.

Former India captain Sourav has already been re-elected uncontested as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, the AGM for which will take place on Monday.

Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, had to demit office on reaching 70 years.

Among others who attended Saturday’s meeting included BCCI veterans Niranjan Shah and former IPL governing council chief Brijesh Patel. The meeting was understood to be underway till late in the evening.

This is the second time that such a meeting is being held at the influential minister’s residence. Sourav had been denied a second term during one such meeting in 2022 after former BCCI president N. Srinivasan had been critical of his functioning.

Rohan Jaitley, the Delhi and District Cricket Association chief, is in the running for one of the office-bearers’ posts.

The meeting is learnt to have also dealt with the implications of the Sports Bill.