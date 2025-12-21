Jemimah Rodrigues leads India to comfortable win over Sri Lanka in T20I series opener

Jemimah Rodrigues struck an unbeaten 69 to guide India to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first of the five-match T20 International series on Sunday.

Rodrigues was in fine form, hitting 10 fours from the 44 balls she faced. Opener Smriti Mandhana contributed 25, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained 15 not out as India chased down the target of 122 with 32 balls to spare.

India finished at 122 for 2 in 14.4 overs. Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 121 for 6.

Deepti Sharma (1/20), Kranti Gaud (1/23), and Shree Charani (1/30) picked up a wicket each, while three Sri Lankan batters were run out after Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bowl.

Vishmi Gunaratne top-scored for Sri Lanka with 39, while Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama added 20 and 21 runs respectively. This was India’s first match since winning the ODI World Cup in November.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka Women: 121 for 6 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 39; Deepti Sharma 1/20)

India Women: 122 for 2 in 14.4 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 69 not out, Smriti Mandhana 25; Inoka Ranaweera 1/17)