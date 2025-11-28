India Women top-or­der batter Jemimah Rodrigues will miss the remainder of the WBBL (Women’s Big Bash League) season, following her decision to stay back in India to support teammate Smriti Mandhana, whose wedding has been postponed.

Jemimah, whose unbeaten century in the World Cup semi-finals against Australia last month was massive to India’s maiden title triumph, had returned a few days ago to attend Smriti’s wedding. She was scheduled to fly back to Australia for her pending assignments for Brisbane Heat.

But Smriti’s father fell ill on the eve of her wedding to music composer Palash

Muchhal and the ceremony on Sunday got postponed.

“The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League,” read a Brisbane Heat statement. “Rodrigues returned home to India after the Heat’s match against the Hobart Hurricanes 10 days ago as part of a pre-arranged commitment where she was to be involved in Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana’s wedding last weekend.

“However, the celebrations were subsequently postponed due to a health issue with Mandhana’s father. Rodrigues will stay in India to support her teammate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season.”

Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said it was a “challenging” time for Jemimah and the team agreed to her request.

“While it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in In­dia,” he said.