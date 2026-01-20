‘It’s literally perfect prep for World Cup’: Ferguson on New Zealand’s T20I series against India

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson believes the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, starting on Wednesday, provides ideal preparation for his side ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup.

Fresh from a 2-1 ODI series win against India, New Zealand will face the World Cup co-hosts in the first T20I at Nagpur.

Ferguson, who is set to join the Kiwi camp in India, described the tour as timely and valuable.

“It's literally perfect prep,” Ferguson told reporters before his departure.

“I know they're not the grounds potentially we'll play, but just the experience at the time, whether there's dew factor, whether there's condition factor, it's nice to get on the turf and have such a decent build-up into the World Cup.

“India are one of the top teams in the world, and in their own conditions are world-class. Much like the one-day series, the boys will play hard,” he added.

Ferguson, who is part of Punjab Kings’ roster for IPL 2026, said he has been bowling at full intensity for the past week after suffering a calf injury earlier this month during an ILT20 match in the UAE.

He is on a comeback trail after not featuring in any international cricket for New Zealand last year due to injury.

“It's not been officially released yet, but it looks like we're tracking all well to definitely be involved in the series (against India),” he said.

Despite his comments, Ferguson was not named in an updated New Zealand squad list released on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old is also set to take a short paternity break during the T20 World Cup, with February 20 being the expected date of his child’s birth.

Ferguson also dismissed any talk of retirement from international cricket, even though he is among five players who opted out of a central contract with New Zealand Cricket.

“I still feel fit, I still feel like I'm contributing. If there's ever a day I wake up and I'm not contributing to a win, or if I don't think I'm deserving of playing for the team, then I'll put my boots on the wall,” he said.

“But at this stage, I still think I'm one of the best, certainly ready to perform at a World Cup.”

With his last ODI appearance coming in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal against India, Ferguson said his ambition to play 50-over cricket remains strong.

“I love 50-over cricket. It's kind of where I made my name, a little bit more than T20, but I love the game,” said Ferguson.