Shubman Gill skips break after New Zealand ODIs, to play Ranji Trophy match for Punjab

Days after India’s 1-2 ODI series loss to New Zealand, the India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has decided against taking a break and will turn out for Punjab in their next Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Rajkot, starting Thursday.

Gill featured in all three matches of the recently concluded 50-over series but has opted to return to red-ball cricket immediately, with no T20 World Cup commitments on his calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 26, the focus is clear: keeping Punjab’s fading knockout hopes alive in the premier domestic competition.

Also Read Skipper Shubman Gill admits flaws as India suffer second straight ODI series defeat

“Shubman decided against taking any break post ODI series and it took him eight hours to reach Rajkot from Indore as there aren't any direct flights, available,” a source close to the Punjab team told PTI.

Punjab are placed sixth in Group B with 11 points from five matches. With three league games remaining, the former champions need outright wins in all their fixtures to stay in contention.

Gill’s availability at the top of the order is therefore central to Punjab’s plans, especially as the side prepares to take on Saurashtra, one of the most consistent teams in domestic cricket.

The Rajkot match will also mark Gill’s return to red-ball cricket after a long gap. He last played a Test during the South Africa series, where a neck injury ruled him out for an extended period.

Punjab’s batting has struggled for consistency this season, and Gill’s comeback is expected to add stability at a time when margins are tight.

Despite his expanding role with the national team, Gill has repeatedly spoken about the value of domestic cricket in staying match-ready.