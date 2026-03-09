From absolute clarity to Sachin's tips, how Bumrah and Samson helped India defend T20 WC title

It was close to midnight when Suryakumar Yadav received the T20 World Cup from International Cricket Council chief Jay Shah, but the Narendra Modi Stadium was still basking in the revelry.

As the DJ belted out some popular chartbusters, none seemed to be in any hurry to leave. Their dream Indian victory materialised on Sunday and they wanted to relive those moments again and again.

They patiently waited to get a close glimpse of the players, especially locals Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Sanju Samson too seemed in much demand once the players decided to perform the act.

Waving the national flag, the Indian players completed the much-awaited victory lap almost two hours after the match had ended.

In many ways, this tournament will be remembered for Bumrah and Samson's deeds. They performed in a critical phase of the tournament.

"I was really motivated. I was really clear about what I wanted to do. The wicket was a flat one... I played all my cricket here and so I used all my experience," said Man of the Match Bumrah.

"Today was a wonderful day where all the execution went as per our plans. Before this tournament, I was in that zone where I felt I was trying too hard... I was bowling really well, but somewhere or the other, I was feeling that maybe I’m trying too hard.

"But in this format, I let the game come to me. I was clear. I used to prepare and then read the situation and believe in myself. That is what I tried to do in this tournament," said the world's No. 1 fast bowler.

"It couldn’t be more special than this to win Man of the Match here... World Cup final and I started my cricket here. Doesn’t get better than this."

Samson revealed how personal conversations with Sachin Tendulkar helped him overcome his lean run and come good when required.

"I think I can share it here that since the last couple of months, I have been in constant touch with Sachin Tendulkar Sir. I think when I was outside, sitting outside (the playing XI) in Australia... So, I thought okay, what is the mindset required now? So, I reached out to Sir and I had huge, huge conversations with him," the Man of the Tournament said.

"And yesterday also, he called me up to check how am I feeling. So, I think getting a guidance from someone like him (helped)... what more can I ask for? I think that clarity, that game preparation, that game awareness, that game sense, I think I’m very grateful to everyone who supported me," Samson said.