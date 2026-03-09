MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 09 March 2026

Woman fires shots at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home, police detain suspect

Rihanna was at home but no injuries were reported, the Los Angeles Times said

Reuters Published 09.03.26, 09:48 AM
Rihanna

Rihanna File picture

A woman fired numerous shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop music star Rihanna on Sunday, and a round went through a wall of the house, local news outlets reported Sunday.

The Los Angeles Times and NBC4, citing a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, reported that authorities responded to the shooting at 1:21 p.m. (2021 GMT) Sunday and detained a 30-year-old female suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles police and a representative for Rihanna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Rihanna was at home but no injuries were reported, the Los Angeles Times said, citing a source. The newspaper cited police radio traffic that "approximately 10 shots” had been fired from a vehicle across the street from the property’s gate.

RELATED TOPICS

Rihanna Gunshots
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader?

The clerical body named the 56-year-old mid-ranking cleric, who has survived the U.S.-Israeli air war on Iran, as successor more than a week after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an air strike
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises above Riyadh, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 5, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT