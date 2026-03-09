Passenger booked for smoking ‘beedi’ inside lavatory on Delhi-Goa Akasa Air flight

A passenger has been booked for allegedly smoking a ‘beedi’ inside the lavatory of an Akasa Air flight from Delhi to Goa, prompting safety concerns and police action after the aircraft landed at Mopa airport.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the accused, identified as Ashish, a resident of Delhi, was travelling on Akasa Air flight QP1625 from the national capital to Goa, officials said.

According to the airline’s complaint, the passenger allegedly smoked a ‘beedi’ (hand-rolled cigarette) inside the aircraft lavatory during the flight. He was also found in possession of a lighter, which could pose a risk to the safety of the aircraft and passengers on board, a police official said on Sunday.

Police said the act endangered the safety of fellow passengers and crew members during the flight.

A case has been registered against the passenger at the Mopa airport police station in Goa under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act. Further investigation is underway, officials added.

Akasa Air confirmed the incident, stating that its crew followed the required safety protocols.

“A passenger travelling on Akasa Air flight QP1625 from Delhi to Goa on March 7 was found smoking in the aircraft lavatory,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline added that in line with established safety and regulatory procedures and applicable law, its crew “followed the required protocols” and handed over the individual to the appropriate authorities upon arrival in Goa.

Akasa Air also said it is extending “full cooperation” to the authorities in the matter.