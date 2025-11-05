ICC suspends Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf over Asia Cup gestures

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been handed a two-match suspension for breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup in Dubai in September.

As a result, Rauf, who had made gestures mimicking planes being shot down, will miss their first two ODIs against South Africa. Rauf was found guilty in two separate incidents and has also been handed a 30 per cent fine, the ICC announced on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav was also found guilty of a breach of the Code for bringing the game into disrepute during the match against Pakistan on September 14. He has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees.

Naqvi to skip meet

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is unlikely to be in Dubai for the ICC conclave, which got underway on Tuesday.

In Dubai, Naqvi, also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council and an interior minister in Pakistan, was likely to face the BCCI’s ire for failing to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to India after the final.

He could join the ICC board meeting virtually. PCB’s chief operating officer Sumair Syed will attend the chief executives’ meeting.

The PCB chief hasn’t attended any ICC meeting since Jay Shah took over as chairman. The Asia Cup Trophy is still locked at the ACC headquarters in Dubai.