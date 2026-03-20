India women’s cricket team to play one-off Test and three ODIs on South Africa tour

India’s women’s cricket team will play a one-off Test on their tour of South Africa in December, along with a three-match ODI series, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Friday.

India women's national cricket team are scheduled to play the Test in Gqeberha from December 20 to 23. The ODIs will be held from December 9 to 15 across Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

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"The Proteas will face India in a three-match ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) ODI series from 09–15 December, with the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom hosting the series opener before Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein and the Newlands Cricket Ground stage the second and third matches," CSA said in a statement. "The tour will also include a one-off Test match at St George’s Park in Gqeberha from 20-23 December. It will be the fourth red-ball contest between the two nations and only the second women’s Test match in the Friendly City since South Africa hosted England there in December 1960."

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The tour keeps the focus on ODIs, part of the ICC Women’s Championship, with the Test as an additional fixture in a format that remains rare in the women’s game.

CSA also confirmed a future tour by Australia women's national cricket team. Australia will visit South Africa from March 18 to April 11, 2027, for three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test.

The T20Is will be played from March 18 to 23 in Kimberley, Benoni and KuGompo City. The ODIs will follow in Gqeberha, Paarl and Durban on March 27, March 31 and April 3.

The tour will end with a Test at JB Marks Oval in the North West province from April 8 to 11.