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regular-article-logo Monday, 04 May 2026

KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy shines with three wickets despite foot injury concern

The spinner is confident of being okay very soon, but what bodes well for Kolkata Knight Riders is the way he has bounced back after a rocky start

Our Bureau Published 04.05.26, 07:37 AM
Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy File image

Apart from his three wickets, Varun Chakravarthy also hurt his foot while trying to stop a straight drive on Sunday. The spinner is confident of being okay very soon, but what bodes well for Kolkata Knight Riders is the way he has bounced back after a rocky start.

“Initially in the IPL, the first four matches will be about flat wickets. It’s very tough for spinners then. That has happened with every spinner. But as the tournament goes on, spinners come into the game,” Varun, adjudged Man of the Match, said later.

Had KKR taken a lesser number of deliveries to reach the 166-run target, their net run rate would have been better. But batting became tougher later when the ball got older, Angkrish Raghuvanshi pointed out. “Playing the older ball, the pitch seemed slower. So, the start Finn (Allen) and Ajinkya (Rahane) gave us in the Powerplay was crucial,” the half-centurion stated.

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Varun Chakravarthy Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Indian Premier League (IPL)
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