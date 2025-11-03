Queens of the cup: Meet India’s triumphant trailblazing women’s World Cup squad 2025

Name: Harmanpreet Kaur
Age: 36
Role: All-rounder (Captain)
Batting: Right-hand '
Bowling: Right-arm off-break
Domestic/WPL team: Punjab / Mumbai Indians (WPL)
International debut: 2009 (ODI vs Pakistan)
Key strength: Explosive middle-order batting and astute leadership
Highlight: Led India to maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title in 2025
Name: Smriti Mandhana
Age: 29
Role: Opening batter (Vice-Captain)
Batting: Left-hand
Bowling: Right-arm medium (occasional)
Domestic/WPL team: Maharashtra / Royal Challengers Bangalore (WPL)
International debut: 2013 (ODI vs Bangladesh)
Key strength: Elegant stroke-play and prolific run-scoring
Highlight: Record-setting run tally in 2024 and key contributor to World Cup triumph
Trivia: First Indian woman to score centuries in all three international formats.
Name: Deepti Sharma
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Left-hand bat
Bowling: Right-arm offbreak
Born: August 24, 1997 (Agra, Uttar Pradesh)
Domestic/WPL team: Bengal/Uttar Pradesh/UP Warriorz
Key strength: Calm match-winner who delivers under pressure
Career highlight: Player of the Tournament at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup with 22 wickets
Name: Jemimah Rodrigues
Role: Batter
Batting: Right-hand bat
Bowling: Right-arm off-break
Born: September 5, 2000 (Mumbai, Maharashtra)
Domestic/WPL team: Mumbai/ Delhi Capitals
Key strength: Technically sound middle-order batter with flair and adaptability
Career highlight: Match-winning 127* vs Australia in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup
Trivia: Only Indian woman cricketer to score two back-to-back half-centuries in her first three T20I innings.
Name: Shafali Verma
Role: Batter
Batting: Right-hand bat
Bowling: Right-arm offbreak
Born: January 28, 2004 (Rohtak, Haryana)
Domestic/WPL team: Haryana/Delhi Capitals
Key strength: Explosive opener known for fearless stroke play in powerplays
Career highlight: Youngest Indian to play in all three international formats
Fun Fact: Came into the World Cup as a replacement for injured Pratika Rawal and won Player of the Match in the final with an all-round performance.
Name: Harleen Deol
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right-hand bat
Bowling: Right-arm legbreak
Born: June 21, 1998 (Chandigarh)
Domestic/WPL team: Himachal Pradesh/Gujarat Giants
Key strength: Agile fielder and composed middle-order batter
Career highlight: Stunning boundary catch against England in 2021 T20I
Name: Amanjot Kaur
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right-hand bat
Bowling: Right-arm medium
Born: January 1, 2000 (Mohali, Punjab)
Domestic/WPL team: Punjab, Mumbai Indians
Key strength: Calm finisher with handy medium-pace bowling
Career highlight: Player of the Match on T20I debut vs South Africa in 2023
Fun Fact: Earned her first senior India call-up after her father crafted her first cricket bat at home when she couldn’t afford one.
Name: Richa Ghosh
Role: Wicketkeeper-batter
Batting style: Right-hand bat
Bowling style: —
Born: September 28, 2003 (Siliguri, West Bengal)
Domestic/WPL team: Bengal, Royal Challengers Bangalore
Key strength: Aggressive lower-order hitter with clean striking ability
Career highlight: Crucial finishing knocks in India’s 2023 T20 World Cup campaign
Trivia: Scored 94 from No. 8 in a Women’s ODI for India, becoming the highest-scoring No. 8 in the format.
Name: Uma Chetry
Role: Wicketkeeper-batter
Batting style: Right-hand bat
Bowling style: —
Born: July 27, 2002 (Golaghat, Assam)
Domestic/WPL team: Assam, UP Warriorz
Key strength: Energetic keeper with a calm batting approach in pressure situations
Career highlight: Earned maiden India call-up for the 2023 Bangladesh series
Name: Arundhati Reddy
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right-hand bat
Bowling: Right-arm medium
Born: October 4, 1997 (Hyderabad, Telangana)
Domestic/WPL team: Railways, Delhi Capitals
Key strength: Handy lower-order batter and effective new-ball bowler
Career highlight: Key contributor during India’s 2018 T20 World Cup campaign
Name: Radha Yadav
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Left-hand bat
Bowling: Slow left-arm orthodox
Born: April 21, 2000 (Mumbai, Maharashtra)
Domestic/WPL team: Baroda, Mumbai Indians
Key strength: Restrictive left-arm spinner with sharp fielding skills
Career highlight: Took a five-wicket haul in India’s 2021 T20I against South Africa
Name: Renuka Singh Thakur
Role: Bowler
Batting: Right-hand bat
Bowling: Right-arm medium
Born: February 1, 1996 (Shimla, Himachal Pradesh)
Domestic/WPL team: Himachal Pradesh, Royal Challengers Bangalore
Key strength: Swing bowler effective with the new ball
Career highlight: Starred in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with consistent early breakthroughs
Name: Kranti Goud
Role: All-rounder
Batting: Right-hand bat
Bowling: Right-arm offbreak
Born: March 10, 1996 (Hyderabad, Telangana)
Domestic/WPL team: Hyderabad, Gujarat Giants
Key strength: Handy middle-order batter who can provide steady off-spin options
Career highlight: Selected in India’s 2025 ODI World Cup squad after strong domestic form
Trivia: A village-born fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh who made headlines with a five-wicket haul in her maiden international series.
Name: Sree Charani
Role: Bowler
Batting style: Right-hand bat
Bowling style: Right-arm medium-fast
Born: November 15, 2001 (Andhra Pradesh)
Domestic/WPL team: Andhra, UP Warriorz
Key strength: Consistent pace and disciplined line in powerplay overs
Career highlight: Earned maiden India call-up after impressive performances in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy