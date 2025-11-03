Queens of the cup: Meet India’s triumphant trailblazing women’s World Cup squad 2025

1 14 Harmanpreet Kaur (PTI)

Name: Harmanpreet Kaur

Age: 36

Role: All-rounder (Captain)

Batting: Right-hand '

Bowling: Right-arm off-break

Domestic/WPL team: Punjab / Mumbai Indians (WPL)

International debut: 2009 (ODI vs Pakistan)

Key strength: Explosive middle-order batting and astute leadership

Highlight: Led India to maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title in 2025

Smriti Mandhana

Name: Smriti Mandhana

Age: 29

Role: Opening batter (Vice-Captain)

Batting: Left-hand

Bowling: Right-arm medium (occasional)

Domestic/WPL team: Maharashtra / Royal Challengers Bangalore (WPL)

International debut: 2013 (ODI vs Bangladesh)

Key strength: Elegant stroke-play and prolific run-scoring

Highlight: Record-setting run tally in 2024 and key contributor to World Cup triumph

Trivia: First Indian woman to score centuries in all three international formats.

Deepti Sharma

Name: Deepti Sharma

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Left-hand bat

Bowling: Right-arm offbreak

Born: August 24, 1997 (Agra, Uttar Pradesh)

Domestic/WPL team: Bengal/Uttar Pradesh/UP Warriorz

Key strength: Calm match-winner who delivers under pressure

Career highlight: Player of the Tournament at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup with 22 wickets

Jemimah Rodrigues

Name: Jemimah Rodrigues

Role: Batter

Batting: Right-hand bat

Bowling: Right-arm off-break

Born: September 5, 2000 (Mumbai, Maharashtra)

Domestic/WPL team: Mumbai/ Delhi Capitals

Key strength: Technically sound middle-order batter with flair and adaptability

Career highlight: Match-winning 127* vs Australia in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

Trivia: Only Indian woman cricketer to score two back-to-back half-centuries in her first three T20I innings.

Shafali Verma

Name: Shafali Verma

Role: Batter

Batting: Right-hand bat

Bowling: Right-arm offbreak

Born: January 28, 2004 (Rohtak, Haryana)

Domestic/WPL team: Haryana/Delhi Capitals

Key strength: Explosive opener known for fearless stroke play in powerplays

Career highlight: Youngest Indian to play in all three international formats

Fun Fact: Came into the World Cup as a replacement for injured Pratika Rawal and won Player of the Match in the final with an all-round performance.

Harleen Deol

Name: Harleen Deol

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right-hand bat

Bowling: Right-arm legbreak

Born: June 21, 1998 (Chandigarh)

Domestic/WPL team: Himachal Pradesh/Gujarat Giants

Key strength: Agile fielder and composed middle-order batter

Career highlight: Stunning boundary catch against England in 2021 T20I

Amanjot Kaur

Name: Amanjot Kaur

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right-hand bat

Bowling: Right-arm medium

Born: January 1, 2000 (Mohali, Punjab)

Domestic/WPL team: Punjab, Mumbai Indians

Key strength: Calm finisher with handy medium-pace bowling

Career highlight: Player of the Match on T20I debut vs South Africa in 2023

Fun Fact: Earned her first senior India call-up after her father crafted her first cricket bat at home when she couldn’t afford one.

Richa Ghosh

Name: Richa Ghosh

Role: Wicketkeeper-batter

Batting style: Right-hand bat

Bowling style: —

Born: September 28, 2003 (Siliguri, West Bengal)

Domestic/WPL team: Bengal, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Key strength: Aggressive lower-order hitter with clean striking ability

Career highlight: Crucial finishing knocks in India’s 2023 T20 World Cup campaign

Trivia: Scored 94 from No. 8 in a Women’s ODI for India, becoming the highest-scoring No. 8 in the format.

Uma Chetry

Name: Uma Chetry

Role: Wicketkeeper-batter

Batting style: Right-hand bat

Bowling style: —

Born: July 27, 2002 (Golaghat, Assam)

Domestic/WPL team: Assam, UP Warriorz

Key strength: Energetic keeper with a calm batting approach in pressure situations

Career highlight: Earned maiden India call-up for the 2023 Bangladesh series

Arundhuti Reddy

Name: Arundhati Reddy

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right-hand bat

Bowling: Right-arm medium

Born: October 4, 1997 (Hyderabad, Telangana)

Domestic/WPL team: Railways, Delhi Capitals

Key strength: Handy lower-order batter and effective new-ball bowler

Career highlight: Key contributor during India’s 2018 T20 World Cup campaign

Radha Yadav

Name: Radha Yadav

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Left-hand bat

Bowling: Slow left-arm orthodox

Born: April 21, 2000 (Mumbai, Maharashtra)

Domestic/WPL team: Baroda, Mumbai Indians

Key strength: Restrictive left-arm spinner with sharp fielding skills

Career highlight: Took a five-wicket haul in India’s 2021 T20I against South Africa

Renuka Singh Thakur

Name: Renuka Singh Thakur

Role: Bowler

Batting: Right-hand bat

Bowling: Right-arm medium

Born: February 1, 1996 (Shimla, Himachal Pradesh)

Domestic/WPL team: Himachal Pradesh, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Key strength: Swing bowler effective with the new ball

Career highlight: Starred in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with consistent early breakthroughs

Kranti Goud

Name: Kranti Goud

Role: All-rounder

Batting: Right-hand bat

Bowling: Right-arm offbreak

Born: March 10, 1996 (Hyderabad, Telangana)

Domestic/WPL team: Hyderabad, Gujarat Giants

Key strength: Handy middle-order batter who can provide steady off-spin options

Career highlight: Selected in India’s 2025 ODI World Cup squad after strong domestic form

Trivia: A village-born fast bowler from Madhya Pradesh who made headlines with a five-wicket haul in her maiden international series.

14 14

Name: Sree Charani

Role: Bowler

Batting style: Right-hand bat

Bowling style: Right-arm medium-fast

Born: November 15, 2001 (Andhra Pradesh)

Domestic/WPL team: Andhra, UP Warriorz

Key strength: Consistent pace and disciplined line in powerplay overs

Career highlight: Earned maiden India call-up after impressive performances in the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy