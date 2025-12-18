In pictures: CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Kolkata Christmas Festival 2025 at Allen Park

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated the 15th edition of the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park, ushering in the festive season. The festival begins on 18 December and concludes on 5 January 2026.

During the event, Mamata also inaugurated a conservation project for St Andrew’s Church in Darjeeling. She virtually inaugurated Christmas festivals at 14 churches across Bengal from Kolkata’s Park Street.

The inauguration ceremony at Allen Park brought together political leaders, church representatives, diplomats, and members of the public, underscoring Kolkata’s reputation for celebrating Christmas with civic pride and inclusivity.

Among those present were mayor Firhad Hakim, MP Mala Roy, mayoral council member Debashish Kumar, Archbishop of Kolkata Dr Ellias Frank, CNI bishop Paritosh Canning, additional chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

Consul Generals from Australia, Bhutan, France, Nepal, Bangladesh, China and the United States also attended the programme, lending an international presence to the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Derek O’Brien pointed to the symbolic timing of the festival. “Exactly one week before Christmas, on United Nations Minority Rights Day, we inaugurate the Kolkata Christmas Festival,” he said during the inaugural ceremony.

Mamata Banerjee reiterated Bengal’s commitment to religious harmony while speaking to the crowd. “People defame us. But we love all religions in West Bengal. We celebrate all festivals like our own. Because people of Bengal love everything from mela to khela. Since childhood, I have been attending midnight service. Still, I attend service on 24 December night,” she said.

She also highlighted the state’s growing appeal as a travel destination. “We are the second most loved state for tourists. Next, we will be number one. We have everything, from sea to forest,” Mamata said.

Cultural performances by children from schools and colleges across the state added to the festive mood. Singer-MLA Indranil Sen performed a Bengali hymn, joined by the chief minister, to usher in the season. West Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant concluded the programme with a vote of thanks.

Over the next few days, Park Street will draw lakhs of people visiting the Christmas carnival.