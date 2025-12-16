The 10 most wanted: Here's the players who will define the IPL 2026 mini auction

The IPL mini auction rarely lacks drama, but the 2026 edition promises something sharper and more strategic. Several franchises arrive with defined gaps and unusually healthy purses, while others are shopping smart with limited room for error.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings can afford to dictate the tempo, while teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals must choose precision over impulse.

The available player pool is not large, but it is sharply specialised. Elite Indian spin, genuine all round balance, death overs pace and reliable finishing are in short supply. That scarcity is what will drive bidding wars.

Each of the ten players below fits a specific need that at least two franchises cannot ignore. When the gavel falls on Tuesday night, these names are likely to have reshaped squads and possibly the direction of IPL 2026 itself.

Cameron Green

Cameron Green stands apart as the most complete cricketer available. He brings a T20 international strike rate close to 160 and has been fully cleared to bowl after a listing error briefly reduced his value. That confirmation transforms his profile.

Green is not just a batter who bowls or a bowler who bats. He allows teams to fix balance in one move.

Kolkata Knight Riders, with the biggest purse at Rs 64.30 crore and a fragile middle order, see him as a structural upgrade.

Chennai Super Kings, holding Rs 43.40 crore, need elite all round quality after losing depth through trades.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi’s appeal begins with scarcity. Indian wrist spinners of his pace and trajectory are almost impossible to replace.

His IPL 2025 season returned nine wickets in eleven matches at an economy of 10.84, but teams continue to value his skill set over short term numbers.

Rajasthan Royals released both Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana and are short on frontline spin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad want an Indian spinner to avoid stretching overseas slots. Chennai Super Kings are also in the market for a long term Indian spin option.

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer remains relevant because of the balance he offers. His IPL 2025 returns were modest with 142 runs from eleven matches at an average of 20.28, but his strong Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy form has restored belief.

Iyer remains one of the few Indian top order batters who can bowl seam. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Rs 16.40 crore and a largely settled XI, are searching for Indian depth without disruption.

Kolkata Knight Riders could revisit a familiar option. Gujarat Titans see him as a way to manage overseas composition.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone stays in demand because teams struggle to replace his role. His IPL 2025 numbers for RCB were underwhelming, but his power hitting and ability to bowl both off spin and leg spin remain rare.

Livingstone fits naturally into teams searching for lower middle order impact without compromising bowling options. Chennai Super Kings feel exposed in that zone after recent exits. Gujarat Titans also need a middle order enforcer following Sherfane Rutherford’s trade.

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana continues to command attention despite injury concerns. His IPL 2025 season was disrupted, yielding nine wickets in eight matches at a high economy, but his death overs yorker and release point remain unmatched.

Pathirana is viewed as a specialist who can close games rather than a volume wicket taker.

Chennai Super Kings understand his value and usage well and are keen on a buy back. Kolkata Knight Riders need an overseas fast bowler who can own the final overs and have the resources to pursue him.

David Miller

David Miller is being chased for assurance rather than aggression. In IPL 2025, he scored 153 runs from eleven matches at a strike rate of 127.5, numbers that reflect role more than decline.

Miller remains one of the most trusted finishers in chases. Gujarat Titans need stability in the middle order as they rebuild carefully. Delhi Capitals, who released senior overseas batters, are also looking for experience and composure under pressure.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock offers immediate clarity. His unbeaten 97 for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 was a reminder of his powerplay dominance and elite wicketkeeping.

De Kock suits teams seeking a plug and play opener who does not require role adjustments. Mumbai Indians, operating with the smallest purse at Rs 2.75 crore, need a backup or replacement for Ryan Rickelton and will watch his price closely.

Delhi Capitals also need an overseas opener and keeper after major releases.

Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith represents the future focused gamble franchises increasingly prefer. The young English wicketkeeper batter arrives with a Test debut century, a T20 strike rate of 175 and an average close to 30.

He was named PCA Young Player of the Year, underlining his upward curve. Punjab Kings must replace Josh Inglis and see Smith as a long term option rather than a stopgap.

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders also have the flexibility to invest in upside.

Cooper Connolly

Cooper Connolly is the wildcard whose value lies in versatility. The 22 year old Australian left hand batter and spinner became a Big Bash League cult figure with a pressure knock of 66 and followed it with a Test debut in February 2025.

Connolly offers lower order hitting and useful spin without demanding a fixed role. Gujarat Titans value multi skill players who do not distort balance. Punjab Kings have also shown willingness to back young overseas all rounders.

Kartik Sharma

Kartik Sharma is the domestic breakout whose timing could not be better. Late 2025 saw him score debut centuries in both the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He finished the Vijay Hazare season with 445 runs at an average of 55.62 and struck at over 160 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Indian wicketkeeper batters who can finish are rare. Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Rs 25.50 crore, want Indian depth.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are also monitoring Indian backup options closely.