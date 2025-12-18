Indian High Commission distributes rations, supports infrastructure recovery in Sri Lanka

The Indian Army is supporting bridge restoration efforts to reconnect disrupted road networks across Sri Lanka and ease movement for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah, officials said on Thursday.

1 4 Indian Army engineers work along the A35 near Kilinochchi, supporting bridge restoration to reconnect disrupted road networks and aid communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka. (X/@IndiainSL)

ADVERTISEMENT

The bridge restoration is being carried out in the northern district of Kilinochchi, the Indian High Commission said.

In the central district of Nuwara Eliya, one of the worst-hit areas, the mission distributed dry ration packets to 200 families.

2 4 X/@IndiainSL

The finance ministry confirmed that a contribution of 100 million LKR was made on Thursday by the Indian industrial giant Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

3 4 X/@IndiainSL

Widespread flooding, landslides, and severe infrastructure collapse across the island nation have severely strained the country's disaster-response capacity in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

Data from the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) in Colombo showed that as of Wednesday, 643 people had died and 183 were still missing since November 16, as landslides, floods, and rainfall caused widespread destruction.

4 4 X/@IndiainSL

The DMC added that 6,228 houses were fully damaged while 1,01,055 houses were partially damaged.

A total of 22,096 families and 66,132 people were still residing at 723 shelters.