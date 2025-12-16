Uncapped players strike gold at IPL 2026 auction; Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma fetch Rs 14.2 crore each

Big-money moments for uncapped players dominated the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, underlining how the league has become a powerful launchpad for domestic cricketers both financially and in terms of career progression.

With more than 200 uncapped players up for grabs, franchises showed a growing willingness to invest heavily in raw Indian talent, turning auction night into a life-changing event for several young hopefuls.

The headline acts were Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, who became the joint most expensive uncapped players in the history of the IPL auction.

Both were bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.2 crore each, a staggering sum that highlighted the franchise’s faith in emerging players.

Here’s a list of uncapped players who earned big deals at the IPL 2026 auction.

1 5 Prahshant Veer (Picture from social media)

Prahshant Veer (Rs 14.2 crore to Chennai Super Kings)

Prashant Veer’s story stood out as one of the most dramatic of the evening. The 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh all-rounder entered the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh but saw his value soar rapidly as bidding intensified.

Rajasthan Royals initially led the charge before Chennai Super Kings locked horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK eventually prevailed, paying nearly 47 times the base price to make Veer the most expensive uncapped player in IPL auction history.

Primarily a left-arm spinner who can bat aggressively in the middle order, Veer has built an impressive domestic record in a short span.

In 12 T20 matches, he has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 167.16 and taken 12 wickets in nine innings at an economy rate of 6.45.

With Ravindra Jadeja no longer part of CSK, the five-time champions were keen to invest in a younger all-round option and see Veer as a bold long-term replacement.

2 5 Kartik Sharma (Picture from social media)

Kartik Sharma (Rs 14.2 crore to Chennai Super Kings)

Soon after Veer’s signing, Kartik Sharma matched the feat by joining CSK for the same Rs 14.2 crore price tag.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who represents Rajasthan in domestic cricket, has impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, scoring 133 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 160.24.

Known for his finishing abilities, Kartik has earned praise from former cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Aakash Chopra.

Overall, he has played 12 T20s, scoring 334 runs at an average of 30.36, making him a valuable prospect for the Chennai setup in IPL 2026.

3 5 Cricketer Auqib Nabi Dar, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore on Dec. 16, 2025, at the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction in Abu Dhabi, is seen in this Nov. 8, 2025 file image, during a Ranji Trophy 2025-26 cricket match, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Auqib Nabi (Rs 8.40 crore to Delhi Capitals)

Another major bidding battle revolved around all-rounder Auqib Nabi Dar, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore, placing him joint seventh among the most expensive uncapped players in IPL auction history.

Delhi Capitals initiated the bidding before Rajasthan Royals pushed the price to Rs 1 crore. Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered the fray after Rajasthan bowed out, and once the bidding crossed the five-crore mark, Delhi and Sunrisers Hyderabad went head to head.

Delhi eventually secured Nabi’s services.

The 29-year-old Jammu and Kashmir pacer will play in the IPL for the first time. He has been one of the standout performers on the domestic circuit, finishing as the leading wicket-taker among pacers in the 2025 Ranji Trophy with 29 wickets in five matches.

He has also carried his red-ball form into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, claiming 15 wickets in seven matches.

Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, Nabi also possesses a lethal yorker and the power to clear the boundary, attributes that enhanced his value at the auction.

4 5 Tejasvi Singh Dahiya (Picture from social media)

Tejasvi Singh (Rs 3 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders)

Kolkata Knight Riders added to the uncapped talent pool by signing 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Singh Dahiya for Rs 3 crore.

The Delhi cricketer entered the auction at a base price of Rs 30 lakh and will now represent the three-time champions in IPL 2026.

Tejasvi has played six T20 matches, scoring 113 runs at a strike rate of 168.65 and an average of 56.50, with five fours and eight sixes to his name.

5 5 Mukul Choudhary (Picture from social media)

Mukul Choudhary (Rs 2.6 crore to Lucknow Super Giants)

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, secured the services of Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary for Rs 2.6 crore.

The 21-year-old has been in the spotlight following a match-winning innings against Delhi in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rajasthan Royals opened the bidding at his base price of Rs 30 lakh, with Mumbai Indians joining in before exiting at Rs 90 lakh.

Lucknow entered the contest, and after Rajasthan bowed out at Rs 2.4 crore, LSG clinched the deal at Rs 2.6 crore.

Mukul made his first-class debut against Chhattisgarh in January 2023 and has scored 51 runs in three matches at an average of 12.75, with a highest score of 45.

In T20 cricket, however, he has shown greater promise. Since making his debut against Jharkhand in October 2023 with a 35-run opening knock, he has accumulated 210 runs in seven matches at an average of 42, including an unbeaten 62.