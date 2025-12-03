Five Kohli ODI tons that shaped his legacy, from Hobart brilliance to 183 against Pakistan

When Virat Kohli gets on a roll there is no stopping him. That’s exactly what the Proteas felt when Kohli scored a ton in Raipur, following up a masterful century in Ranchi.

When you have 53 tons in a single format of the game, it's hard to choose five that are the best of the lot.

But here is a list of Kohli’s best tons, each special for its own reason.

A ton to silence talks of the future

1 5 Virat Kohli celebrates his 52nd ODI hundred (PTI)

Before the first ODI in Ranchi, there were talks of a meeting between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and various members of the BCCI to discuss ‘their future.’

Those discussions are likely to be abandoned after Kohli smashed the South African pacers on his way to an incredible 135 off 120 balls on Wednesday. A calculated inning where Kohli brought a familiar flair and an unfamiliar range of six hitting. He hit seven sixes on his way to the ton and padded up with 11 fours.

Why is this innings special? During the Champions Trophy victory there was much talk about Kohli’s strike rate. Kohli slammed the first of his two tons in the series at a rate of 112.50, uncharacteristic of someone who anchors the innings.

Maiden ODI ton on Christmas Eve 2009

2 5 Virat Kohli brings up his maiden hundred against Sri Lanka at Eden Garden 2009 (X/@PreviousKohli)

While now all the talk ends up being Kohli vs Gambhir, there was a time when both weren’t just pally but put on remarkable partnerships.

On Christmas Eve 2009, India took on Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens. India were chasing 316. A 21-year-old Kohli walked in with India at 24-2 and stitched a 224 run stand with Gautam Gambhir. Kohli scored his maiden ODI ton, an innings of 107, calm, composed and near chanceless.

Gambhir scored his career best 150* and called Kohli to share the man of the match award.

Asia Cup Masterclass

3 5 Kohli celebrates a ton against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Just before he got onto his journey of being the fittest he could ever be, Virat Kohli scored his career best ODI score of 183 off 148. For Kohli it was special because it was the first off four against noisy neighbours Pakistan. The match was a precarious one. India needed a win in the Asia Cup 2012. Pakistan piled on a total of 329. Kohli walked in to face the third ball of the match and showed great maturity against a Pakistan side that featured Umar Gul, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal and Shahid Afridi.

Kohli carried the Indian innings with carefully playing every ball on its merit, stroking the ball to the boundary 22 times and adding a six to it for good measure.

The birth of the Chasemaster

4 5 Virat Kohli celebrated his hundred against Sri Lanka in Hobart 2012(Getty Images)

Few cricket fans exist who don’t know the significance of Kohli’s 133* vs Sri Lanka in Hobart in 2012.

India were in a do or die fixture in the Tri-series in Australia. They needed to chase whatever target Sri Lanka set in under 40 overs. Sri Lanka made it as difficult as possible after scoring 321. India were reduced to 86-2 in the tenth over.

Kohli walked in and made Hobart his hunting ground and Sri Lankan bowlers turned into his prey. He finished the innings at 133* in 86 balls with 16 fours and two sixes. India took 36.1 overs to chase the target but the highlight was Kohli’s obliteration of Lasith Malinga. In the 35th over, Kohli took the charge against one of the most fearsome bowlers of that time, hitting 24 runs off Malinga in an over, which included a wristy flick for six that was then topped up with four consecutive fours.

Australia face the wrath

5 5 Virat Kohli celebrates his 100 vs Australia in Jaipur 2013 (Videograb)

When Australia visited India in 2013 for a seven match ODI series, it was centuries galore on both sides. In the second ODI in Jaipur, Australia posted a target of 360. India had never chased a total that big. Shikhar Dhawan scored 95 before nicking one to the keeper.

Kohli walked in all amped up. Sporting a new found MRF sticker, he took the charge. Kohli smashed the fastest century by an Indian batter taking just 52 balls to reach 100. He scored 74 runs off just boundaries- eight fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 192.30. India won by 9 wickets in the 44th over.