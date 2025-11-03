It's her cup: A giant leap for women’s cricket as India lift maiden ODI World Cup trophy

Australia, England and a little bit of New Zealand. That’s what women’s cricket was all about till early 2017.

The West Indies did win the T20 World Cup once in the tournament’s 2016 edition, but they have been going down the barrel since then. Then came the 2017 ODI World Cup.

Stunning a powerful Australia in the semi-final, thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur’s career-defining 171, India took a shot at the Women’s ODI World Cup crown. They couldn’t beat hosts England in the final, but that runners-up finish eight years ago had sown the seeds of another powerhouse in women’s cricket. More importantly, it gave women’s cricket in India greater relevance.

As India vanquished South Africa in the final on Sunday night by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, after having decimated defending champions Australia in the semis, Harmanpreet and her warriors not only lifted their maiden ODI World Cup trophy but also proved that women’s cricket has a world beyond Australia and England.

The talent pool in Indian women’s cricket did widen significantly following the 2017 ODI World Cup. India had even reached the 2020 T20 World Cup final, only to make costly mistakes that made it easier for the Australians to win the game and tournament. In the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final, they had the game well in control, but choked in crucial moments against the Aussies.

But this time, backed by home advantage and support from a stadium packed to the rafters, India prevailed in the critical moments of both the semi-final and the decider to secure their first World Cup trophy.

After this Cup success, Indian cricket won’t just be about the Kapil Devs, Sunil Gavaskars, Sachin Tendulkars and the Virat Kohlis. The Harmanpreets, Smriti Mandhanas and Deepti Sharmas, too, will be put on a pedestal. Importantly, the onus of revenue generation will not rest solely on men’s cricket from hereon.

“During our early days in cricket, there was nothing much. But things gradually began to change when our team started winning more matches. And after what these girls have been able to achieve in this World Cup, I’m sure the adulation for these cricketers will keep going up and they too will be idolised,” former India pacer and ex-captain Jhulan Goswami said.

The Cup success should further raise awareness among parents to encourage and motivate their daughters to pursue a career in cricket, skipper Harmanpreet said.

“The message for girls is, just keep enjoying whatever you are doing. Also, I think parents nowadays are more aware of supporting their daughters at any level. The world has changed now,and everybody is supporting each other.

“I think that is the biggest change. Our success can bring in a little more awareness to our country and to the rest of the world,” Harmanpreet said.

For Harmanpreet, it was a fitting reply to her detractors as she joins Kapil Dev, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as India’s World Cup-winning captains.